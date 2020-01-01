Intel Core i5 1035G4
Core i5 1035G4 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1526 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3988
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i5 1035G4