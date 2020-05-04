Intel Core i5 1038NG7
Core i5 1038NG7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA1344 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4450
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i7 10510U and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i5 10210U and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i5 8257U and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and Intel Core i5 1038NG7