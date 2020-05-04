Home > Core i5 1038NG7: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 1038NG7

Core i5 1038NG7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA1344 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4450

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 4, 2020
Launch price 320 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Ice Lake
Model number i5-1038NG7
Socket BGA1344
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

