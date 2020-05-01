Intel Core i5 10400T
Core i5 10400T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2615
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4431
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16