Intel Core i5 10500H
Core i5 10500H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1139
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6776
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2632
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12078
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5209
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-10500H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|TMUs
|24
|ROPs
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.38 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16