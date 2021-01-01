Home > Core i5 10500H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 10500H

Intel Core i5 10500H

Core i5 10500H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 10500H in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1139
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6776
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2632
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12078
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5209

Specifications

Core i5 10500H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 2, 2020
Launch price 250 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-10500H
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz
Shading Units 192
TMUs 24
ROPs 3
Execution Units 24
TGP 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i5 10500H
2. Core i7 9750H and Core i5 10500H
3. Ryzen 7 4800H and Core i5 10500H
4. Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i5 10500H
5. Core i7 10750H and Core i5 10500H
6. Core i5 10300H and Core i5 10500H
7. Ryzen 5 5600H and Core i5 10500H
8. Ryzen 7 5800H and Core i5 10500H
9. Intel Core i5 11300H and Core i5 10500H
10. Core i5 10200H and Core i5 10500H
11. Core i5 11500H and Core i5 10500H

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 10500H? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский