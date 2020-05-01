Intel Core i5 10600
Core i5 10600 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5776
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i5 10600
- Ryzen 7 3700X and Core i5 10600
- Core i7 10700K and Core i5 10600
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 10600
- Ryzen 7 3800X and Core i5 10600
- Ryzen 9 3900X and Core i5 10600
- Core i5 10600K and Core i5 10600
- Core i5 10400 and Core i5 10600
- Core i7 10700 and Core i5 10600
- Core i7 10700KF and Core i5 10600
- Core i9 10900K and Core i5 10600
- Ryzen 5 3600XT and Core i5 10600
- Ryzen 7 3800XT and Core i5 10600
- Core i5 10600KF and Core i5 10600
- Core i5 10600T and Core i5 10600