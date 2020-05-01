Home > Core i5 10600T: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 10600T

Core i5 10600T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 10600T in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11383
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5501

Specifications

Core i5 10600T technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Launch price 213 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i5-10600T
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 3.5 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

