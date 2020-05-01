Intel Core i5 10600T
Core i5 10600T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11383
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|3.5 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16