Home > Core i5 1140G7: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 1140G7

Intel Core i5 1140G7

Core i5 1140G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1598 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 1140G7 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2630
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3322

Specifications

Core i5 1140G7 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 1, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-1140G7
Socket BGA-1598
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 8x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1060G7 or Core i5 1140G7
2. Core i5 1030G7 or Core i5 1140G7
3. Core i5 1038NG7 or Core i5 1140G7
4. Core i7 1060NG7 or Core i5 1140G7
5. Core i5 1030NG7 or Core i5 1140G7
6. Core i5 1130G7 or Core i5 1140G7
7. Core i5 1145G7 or Core i5 1140G7

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 1140G7? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский