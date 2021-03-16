Intel Core i5 11500
Core i5 11500 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7318
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-11500
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20