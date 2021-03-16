Home > Core i5 11600: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 11600

Core i5 11600 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3412
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19277
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6272

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released March 16, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake
Model number i5-11600
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

