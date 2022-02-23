Home > Core i5 1240U: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 1240U

Core i5 1240U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1781 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 1240U in benchmarks

Specifications

Core i5 1240U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released February 23, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-1240U
Socket BGA-1781
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1240U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14

