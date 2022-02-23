Intel Core i5 1240U
Core i5 1240U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1781 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU).
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1240U
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|TMUs
|40
|ROPs
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14