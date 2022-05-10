Home > Core i5 12600HX: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 12600HX

Core i5 12600HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU).

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7957

Specifications

Core i5 12600HX technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 10, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX
Model number i5-12600HX
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11600H or i5 12600HX
2. Intel Core i7 12800H or i5 12600HX
3. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i5 12600HX
4. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i5 12600HX
5. Intel Core i5 12600H or i5 12600HX
6. Intel Core i7 12800HX or i5 12600HX

Comments

