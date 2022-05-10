Intel Core i5 12600HX
Core i5 12600HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU).
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7957
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i5-12600HX
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20