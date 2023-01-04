Home > Core i5 13505H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 13505H

Intel Core i5 13505H
  • Cores: 12
  • L3 cache: 18MB (shared)
  • TDP: 35-45 W (max. boost up to 115 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i5 13505H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1792 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).
Please note that the tests on the i5 13505H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 13505H in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1782
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12472
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Core i5 13505H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13505H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1792
TDP 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13505H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12500H vs Core i5 13505H
2. Core i5 1250P vs Core i5 13505H
3. Core i5 13600H vs Core i5 13505H
4. Core i5 13500H vs Core i5 13505H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 13505H? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский