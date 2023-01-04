Intel Core i5 13505H
- Cores: 12
- L3 cache: 18MB (shared)
- TDP: 35-45 W (max. boost up to 115 W)
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i5 13505H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1792 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).
Please note that the tests on the i5 13505H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1782
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12472
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13505H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1792
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|TMUs
|40
|ROPs
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13505H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0