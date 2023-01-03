Home > Core i5 13600HX: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 13600HX

Core i5 13600HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 13600HX in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1814
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13256
Specifications

Core i5 13600HX technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13600HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14
Total Threads 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

