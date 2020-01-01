Home > Core i5 5200U: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 5200U

Core i5 5200U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1168 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 2700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 5500.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
248
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1540
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1268

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 5, 2015
Launch price 299 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Broadwell
Model number i5-5200U
Socket BGA-1168
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 5200U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

