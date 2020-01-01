Home > Core i5 6400: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 6400

Intel Core i5 6400

Core i5 6400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 530.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 6400 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
278
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1970
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5237
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
831
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2940

Specifications

Core i5 6400 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 1, 2015
Launch price 187 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i5-6400
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 6400? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский