Intel Core i5 7300HQ
Core i5 7300HQ - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
890
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2850
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
