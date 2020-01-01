Home > Core i5 7600K: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 7600K

Core i5 7600K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 7600K in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1594
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2564
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6965
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4242

Specifications

Core i5 7600K technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2017
Launch price 243 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number i5-7600K
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 256K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 91 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

