Intel Core i5 7640X
Core i5 7640X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4168
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|242 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7640X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|112 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7640X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
