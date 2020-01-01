Home > Core i5 7640X: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 7640X

Intel Core i5 7640X

Core i5 7640X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 7640X in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4168

Specifications

Core i5 7640X technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 30, 2017
Launch price 242 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number i5-7640X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Multiplier 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 112 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7640X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 7640X? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский