Core i5 8210Y - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1515 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 617.

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
311
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1423

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 30, 2018
Launch price 281 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Amber Lake-Y
Model number i5-8210Y
Socket BGA-1515
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 617

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 7 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.3 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8210Y official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 10

