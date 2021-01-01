Intel Core i5 8210Y
Core i5 8210Y - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1515 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 617.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
311
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1423
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 30, 2018
|Launch price
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake-Y
|Model number
|i5-8210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1515
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10