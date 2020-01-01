Home > Core i5 8257U: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 8257U

Intel Core i5 8257U

Core i5 8257U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 8257U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3857

Specifications

Core i5 8257U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released July 9, 2019
Launch price 320 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8257U
Socket BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz
Multiplier 14x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8257U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 8257U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский