Intel Core i5 8400H

Core i5 8400H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 8400H in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8260
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3780

Specifications

Core i5 8400H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 3, 2018
Type Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8400H
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

