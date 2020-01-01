Intel Core i5 9300HF
Core i5 9300HF - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7769
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4015
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300HF
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX
