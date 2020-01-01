Home > Core i5 9300HF: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 9300HF

Core i5 9300HF - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7769
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4015

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 1, 2019
Launch price 250 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9300HF
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX

Сompetitors

Comments

