Intel Core i5 9400H
Core i5 9400H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2521
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3801
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
