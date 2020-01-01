Home > Core i7 10510Y: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 10510Y

Core i7 10510Y - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1377 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 10510Y in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2484

Specifications

Core i7 10510Y technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 21, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Amber Lake Y
Model number i7-10510Y
Socket BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Multiplier 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 7 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.33 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510Y official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 10
Instruction Set SSE4.1

Comments

