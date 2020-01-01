Intel Core i7 1060G7
Core i7 1060G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1549
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2258
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512