Core i7 1060NG7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1526 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1916
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2459

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released March 20, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Y
Model number i7-1060NG7
Socket BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

