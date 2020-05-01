Intel Core i7 10700T
Core i7 10700T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6307
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|325 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
