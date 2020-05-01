Home > Core i7 10700T: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 10700T

Core i7 10700T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD 630.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6307

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Launch price 325 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i7-10700T
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

