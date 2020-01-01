Intel Core i7 10710U
Core i7 10710U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10116
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
