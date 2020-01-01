Home > Core i7 10710U: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 10710U

Core i7 10710U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 10710U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10116
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682

Specifications

Core i7 10710U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 21, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i7-10710U
Socket BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10710U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

