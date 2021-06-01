Intel Core i7 11600H
Core i7 11600H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1787 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1506
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9326
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|June 1, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-11600H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|64
|ROPs
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.46 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20