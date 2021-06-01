Home > Core i7 11600H: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 11600H

Core i7 11600H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1787 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1506
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9326

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released June 1, 2021
Launch price 395 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-11600H
Socket BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.5-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 64
ROPs 32
Execution Units 32
TGP 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

