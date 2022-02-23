Intel Core i7 1260U
Core i7 1260U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU).
Please note that the tests on the i7 1260U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12815
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1260U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14