Intel Core i7 5960X
Core i7 5960X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2011-3 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6650
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 29, 2014
|Launch price
|1059 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Haswell E
|Model number
|i7-5960X
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Transistors
|2.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|22 nm
|TDP
|140 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 5960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2, AVX-2