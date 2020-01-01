Home > Core i7 5960X : performance and specs

Intel Core i7 5960X

Intel Core i7 5960X

Core i7 5960X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2011-3 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 5960X in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6650

Specifications

Core i7 5960X technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 29, 2014
Launch price 1059 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Haswell E
Model number i7-5960X
Socket LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 2.6 billions
Fabrication Process 22 nm
TDP 140 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 5960X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40
Instruction Set SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 5960X ? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский