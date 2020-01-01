Intel Core i7 6500U
Core i7 6500U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 520.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
283
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
707
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1569
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-6500U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2