Intel Core i7 6500U

Core i7 6500U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 520.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 6500U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
283
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
707
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1569

Specifications

Core i7 6500U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 1, 2015
Type Laptop
Codename Skylake
Model number i7-6500U
Socket BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 520

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.1 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 1.7 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

