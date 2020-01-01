Intel Core i7 6700HQ
Core i7 6700HQ - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 530.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1679
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3366
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|378 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i7 8565U
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i5 9300H
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ or Intel Core i3 1005G1