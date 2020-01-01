Home > Core i7 6800K: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 6800K

Intel Core i7 6800K

Core i7 6800K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2011-3 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 15 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 6800K in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2297
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5854

Specifications

Core i7 6800K technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 30, 2016
Launch price 440 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Broadwell E
Model number i7-6800K
Socket LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 15MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 140 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6800K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 6800K? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский