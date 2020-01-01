Intel Core i7 6800K
Core i7 6800K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2011-3 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 15 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2297
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5854
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|440 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-6800K
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|15MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
Сompetitors
