Intel Core i7 6850K
Core i7 6850K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2011-3 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 15 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2445
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5789
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|628 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-6850K
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|15MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6850K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40