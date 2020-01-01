Home > Core i7 6850K: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 6850K

Intel Core i7 6850K

Core i7 6850K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2011-3 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 15 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2445
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5789

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 30, 2016
Launch price 628 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Broadwell E
Model number i7-6850K
Socket LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz
Multiplier 36x
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 15MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 140 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6850K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40

Сompetitors

Comments

