Intel Core i7 6950X
Core i7 6950X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2011-3 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2427
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8974
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|1723 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-6950X
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
