Intel Core i7 6950X

Core i7 6950X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2011-3 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2427
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8974

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 30, 2016
Launch price 1723 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Broadwell E
Model number i7-6950X
Socket LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 20
Base Frequency 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 140 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40

Сompetitors

Comments

