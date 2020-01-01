Home > Core i7 7700HQ: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 7700HQ

Intel Core i7 7700HQ

Core i7 7700HQ - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 7700HQ in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2103
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3444

Specifications

Core i7 7700HQ technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2017
Type Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number i7-7700HQ
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 7700HQ? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский