Intel Core i7 7700HQ
Core i7 7700HQ - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2103
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3444
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i5 9400F
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i5 8265U
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i5 8300H
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i5 8400
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i5 7300HQ
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i5 8250U
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i7 6700HQ
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i7 9750H
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i5 9300H
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i7 8750H
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i7 8550U
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i3 10100
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i5 10400
- Core i7 7700HQ vs Core i7 10700