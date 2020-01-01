Intel Core i7 7740X
Core i7 7740X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2850
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4906
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|339 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-7740X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Multiplier
|43x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|112 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7740X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2