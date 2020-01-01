Home > Core i7 7740X: performance and specs

Core i7 7740X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 7740X in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2850
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4906

Specifications

Core i7 7740X technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 30, 2017
Launch price 339 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number i7-7740X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 4.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Multiplier 43x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 112 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7740X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

