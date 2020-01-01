Intel Core i7 7800X
Core i7 7800X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2819
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6211
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Сompetitors
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i5 9400F
- Core i7 7800X vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 7800X vs Ryzen 7 2700X
- Core i7 7800X vs Ryzen 5 2600
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i9 9900K
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i5 9600K
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i7 9700K
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i7 8700K
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i5 8600K
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i7 8700
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i9 10900X
- Core i7 7800X vs Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i7 7820X
- Core i7 7800X vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i7 7800X vs Ryzen 9 3900XT