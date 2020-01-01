Home > Core i7 7800X: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 7800X

Core i7 7800X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2819
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6211

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 30, 2017
Launch price 389 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i7-7800X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

