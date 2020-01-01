Intel Core i7 7820X
Core i7 7820X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 11 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17795
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4329
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-7820X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|11MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|99°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
