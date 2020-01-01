Home > Core i7 7820X: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 7820X

Core i7 7820X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 11 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17795
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4329

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 30, 2017
Launch price 599 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i7-7820X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 11MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 140 W
Max. temperature 99°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7820X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

