Intel Core i7 8086K
Core i7 8086K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2961
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6732
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|June 5, 2018
|Launch price
|425 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8086K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8086K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2