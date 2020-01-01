Home > Core i7 8557U: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 8557U

Core i7 8557U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 8557U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1794
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2459
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7915
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3856

Specifications

Core i7 8557U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released July 9, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8557U
Socket BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Multiplier 17x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8557U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

