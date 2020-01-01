Intel Core i7 8557U
Core i7 8557U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1794
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2459
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7915
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3856
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8557U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8557U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2