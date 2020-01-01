Home > Core i7 8705G: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 8705G

Core i7 8705G - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-2270 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 8705G in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2371
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8083
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3795

Specifications

Core i7 8705G technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 7, 2018
Type Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake G
Model number i7-8705G
Socket BGA-2270
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8705G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

