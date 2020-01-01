Intel Core i7 8705G
Core i7 8705G - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-2270 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2371
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8083
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3795
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake G
|Model number
|i7-8705G
|Socket
|BGA-2270
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8705G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
