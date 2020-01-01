Intel Core i7 9700F
Core i7 9700F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
465
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2850
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13918
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6234
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|335 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 9700F
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 9700F
- Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i7 9700F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7 9700F
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i7 9700F
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i7 9700F
- Intel Core i7 10700F or Intel Core i7 9700F
- Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i7 9700F
- Intel Core i7 10700KF or Intel Core i7 9700F
- Intel Core i5 10400F or Intel Core i7 9700F
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel Core i7 9700F
- Intel Core i7 10700T or Intel Core i7 9700F