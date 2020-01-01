Home > Core i7 9700F: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 9700F

Core i7 9700F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
465
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2850
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13918
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6234

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 23, 2019
Launch price 335 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9700F
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

