Intel Core i7 9700KF

Core i7 9700KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 9700KF in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3007
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14913
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7018

Specifications

Core i7 9700KF technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 7, 2019
Launch price 379 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9700KF
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

