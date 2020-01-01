Intel Core i7 9700KF
Core i7 9700KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3007
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14913
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7018
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|379 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
