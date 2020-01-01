Intel Core i7 9800X
Core i7 9800X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 17 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18393
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8080
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
