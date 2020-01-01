Home > Core i7 9800X: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 9800X

Core i7 9800X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 17 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18393
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8080

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 8, 2018
Launch price 599 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i7-9800X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 165 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

