Intel Core i9 10900F

Intel Core i9 10900F

Core i9 10900F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5915
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10116

Specifications

Core i9 10900F technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Launch price 422 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900F
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 20
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 72°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40

Сompetitors

