Intel Core i9 10900F
Core i9 10900F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5915
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10116
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40