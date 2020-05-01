Intel Core i9 10900T
Core i9 10900T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4768
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17043
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9036
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16