Home > Core i9 10900X: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 10900X

Intel Core i9 10900X

Core i9 10900X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 10900X in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10688

Specifications

Core i9 10900X technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 7, 2019
Launch price 590 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake
Model number i9-10900X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 165 W
Max. temperature 94°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i9 10900X? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский