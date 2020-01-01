Intel Core i9 10900X
Core i9 10900X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10688
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|590 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i9 10900X vs Ryzen 9 3950X
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i9 10980XE
- Core i9 10900X vs Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i9 10920X
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i9 10900
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i9 10940X
- Core i9 10900X vs Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i9 10850K