Intel Core i9 10920X

Core i9 10920X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 10920X in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5930
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2750
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13338

Specifications

Core i9 10920X technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 7, 2019
Type Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake
Model number i9-10920X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 165 W
Max. temperature 94°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

