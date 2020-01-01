Intel Core i9 10920X
Core i9 10920X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5930
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2750
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13338
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512